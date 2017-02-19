Thompson leads Oregon State past Utah, 68-67

Stephen Thompson Jr. sank the winning basket and got 31 points with five 3-pointers, both career highs, as Oregon State waged a furious second half rally to beat Utah 68-67 on Sunday night.
Drew Eubanks added 12 points, six blocks and three steals for the Beavers (5-23, 1-14 Pac-12).
Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and nine rebounds and David Collette had 13 points for the Utes (17-10, 8-7).
With the game tied at 64-all, Kuzma sank a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. On Oregon State's next possession, Thompson sliced for a lay-in to make the score 67-66. Utah couldn't inbound the ball, however, and was called for a 5-second violation.
Thompson made a scoop shot with 10 seconds remaining, and the Utes travelled on their next possession. Oregon State's Gligorije Rakocevic was fouled but missed both free throws with two seconds left, and a desperation shot from the Utes wasn't close.
Utah scored 42 points in the paint and shot 52 percent from the floor. Oregon State shot 45.5 percent, but went 8-for-19 from long range.
The Utes led 28-24 at the break.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabe Bealer capped an 11-2 run and gave Utah a 51-38 lead with 11:30 left.
The Beavers chipped away, though, and a Thompson 3-pointer made the score 64-63 with 1:37 remaining. Kuzma travelled on the Utes' next possession. Oregon State's Jaquori McLaughlin was fouled on a lay-in but made one of two to tie the game at 64.
BIG PICTURE
Utah: Kuzma, the squad's leading scorer, sat out Thursday's loss to Oregon with an ankle injury. . Bealer, a reserve who didn't play in the first half, set a career high with three 3-pointers. . Utah averages 42.3 points per game in the paint.
Oregon State: Leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who last played Nov. 25, remains out indefinitely with a broken wrist. . Thompson had a bounce-back game after shooting 2-for-12 and committing eight turnovers versus Colorado on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Utah plays at Colorado on Thursday.
Oregon State plays at Stanford on Wednesday.
