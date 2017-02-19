JC baseball: Reedley College keeps finding ways to stay unbeaten

Reedley College baseball coach Steve Pearse is liking what he is seeing.
That is because the Tigers are off to a 11-0 start – a first in school history. The latest win came Saturday on Tony Riley’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of a 6-5 victory over De Anza in a nonconference game.
It was the Tigers’ seventh come-from-behind win, one of four undefeated teams remaining in the state.
“We have been getting some breaks,” Pearse said. “We have had contributions from a lot of guys.”
Reedley College Baseball beat De Anza College 6-5 on Tony Riley's walk off hit pic.twitter.com/3Y4Qd2sgjb— Reedley Baseball (@RCBTigers) February 19, 2017
Sawyer Pittman has driven in a team-leading 11 RBI and two home runs. Right-hander Aaron Woodard is off to a 3-0 start and closer Joe Riley has seven saves.
“We have been resilient and have had the ball bounce our way,” he said. “We have been able to shorten some games because our bullpen has been good. We have to get better in some areas and haven’t really been able to practice a lot after the new year with the rain, so some areas of our game still have to develop.”
Rams score six runs in seventh - Fresno City scored six runs in the seventh inning to defeat host Sacramento City 9-3.
Alec Gamboa returned to the mound and pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. Donovan Bertoncini threw three innings, earning his first save.
Gamboa made his Rams debut Jan. 28 against Skyline and threw 5 1/3 innings and had 10 strikeouts in a no-decision. He hadn’t pitched since because of a tender arm, Rams coach Ron Scott said.
Portillo picks up honor - Fresno City reliever Kobe Portillo has been named NorCal Pitcher of the Week. He only pitched seven scoreless innings, scattering four hits while striking out eight and just walking one. He picked up a win against Folsom Lake and a save versus Chabot.
Elswehere in the CVC - Ohlone swept Porterville 18-1 and 11-0 and Cosumnes River defeated 10-4
