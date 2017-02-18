Blacker's 44 saves leads W. Michigan over North Dakota 3-2

Western Michigan freshman goalie Ben Blacker made 44 saves as the Broncos beat North Dakota 3-2 Saturday for a sweep of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference series.
The Broncos (18-8-4, 11-8-1-0) beat North Dakota 4-2 on Friday as Blacker made 32 saves.
North Dakota (15-13-3, 8-11-1-1) lost for the sixth time in eight games and is in danger of missing out on home ice in the NCHC playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
Matheson Iacopelli scored twice in the first period and Taylor Fleming netted the game-winner 3:03 into the second period. Blacker made that stand up with 32 saves in the last two periods.
Shane Gersich and Tucker Poolman scored for UND, which got 16 saves from Cam Johnson. UND outshot the Broncos 46-19.
Comments