Fresno City College basketball coach Ed Madec joins 400-win club

Chalk up win No. 400 for Ed Madec as a California Community College head basketball coach.
Fresno City College went on a 13-3 run with 10:45 left in the second half en route to a 83-73 victory at Sequoias on Saturday.
Madec compiled a 83-38 record at Siskiyous and is now 317-57 as the Rams coach since taking over in 2006.
Tyus Millhollin and Cole Morgan each scored 23 points for the Rams (23-6, 12-2 Central Valley Conference).
Isaiah Johnson led the Giants (12-16, 6-8) with 20 points.
The Rams will learn their seeding, likely in the top four, when NorCal Regional brackets are set Monday. Merced will be the other CVC playoff qualifier, with Columbia or West Hills having an outside shot.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
