JC baseball roundup for Feb. 14

Make it nine wins in a row without a loss for Reedley College to start the 2017 JC baseball season.
The Tigers rallied for two in the top of the ninth for a 6-5 victory over host Sierra in a nonconference game Tuesday in Rocklin.
Leadoff hitter Sawyer Pittman walked and stole second, Tony Riley singled to put runners at first and third and Cooper Morrison grounded out to tie it. Riley moved to third on a passed ball and one batter later scored on Kevin Page’s squeeze bunt.
Chris Galarza (2-0) entered with two outs in the eighth and was on the mound long enough for Page to throw out a runner trying to steal. Joe Riley allowed a paiir of one-out singles in the ninth but escaped for his sixth save.
Page finished with three RBIs, driving in two with a two-out single in the first.
Earlier in the day, Reedley rolled past Siskiyous 11-5. Sierra is 5-4; Siskiyous falls to 5-7 with its fifth straight loss.
The Tigers improved to 9-0 and will host De Anza (5-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In other action, Sequoias fell to Allan Hancock 11-1 to drop to 6-3. Hancock, after opening 2-0, snapped a five-game losing streak.
Catching up – Fresno City made it six straight Monday with a 6-5 victory at Folsom Lake.
Nick Sheehan drove in two for the Rams (7-3). Tanner Emes pitched 4.1 innings of relief, scattering four hits while allowing two unearned runs and striking out five.
Folsom Lake is 4-5.
The Rams on Sunday swept Chabot 4-1 and 6-0. The Gladiators are 2-5 after beating Cosumnes River 6-0 on Tuesday.
Fresno City will visit Sacramento City (7-2) on Friday and Saturday.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments