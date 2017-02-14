Benfica edges Dortmund 1-0 in last 16 of Champions League

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River Pause

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:34 Watch as Joel, a St. Bernard from Fresno, wins his breed competition at Westminster dog show

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:52 Visalia couple wins $65,000 Valentine on 'The Price is Right'

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Everybody Loves Somebody'