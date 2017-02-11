Cal State Fullerton edges by Long Beach State 74-69

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

0:32 Historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno undergoes renovation

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford