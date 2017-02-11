Sports

February 11, 2017 6:35 PM

Navy overcomes slow start to seal 68-60 win over Lafayette

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Bryce Dulin scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Shawn Anderson added 11 points, and Navy shot 60 percent in the second half to overcome a slow start and beat Lafayette 68-60 on Saturday night.

Lafayette led 46-41 with 9:40 left, but 3s from Tim Abruzzo, Hasan Abdullah and Shawn Anderson helped Navy to a 53-52 lead, and two 3s from George Kiernan made it 59-52 with 4:24 remaining.

The Leopards got within two on a pair of Nick Lindner free throws to make it 62-60 with 26 seconds left, but Abdullah and Dulin combined for six free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice it and keep Navy within a game and a half of first place.

Navy (15-11, 10-4 Patriot League) made just 8 of 30 from the field (26.7 percent) in the first half, including 2 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Midshipmen hit 7 of 11 3s after halftime.

Lindner made 8 of 9 free throws and finished with 23 points for Lafayette (7-18, 3-11), and Matt Klinewski added 12 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

View more video

Sports Videos