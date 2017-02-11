Sports

February 11, 2017 4:52 PM

N. Dakota beats Idaho, wins 12th straight Big Sky home game

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Geno Crandall scored 22 points and North Dakota earned its 12th straight Big Sky home win in an 88-65 blowout over Idaho on Saturday.

The game was the only regular season matchup between the two schools. With the win North Dakota maintains its one-game lead over Eastern Washington for second place in the conference standings.

Quinton Hooker finished with 21 points and Carson Shanks added 11 for the Fighting Hawks (15-8, 10-3), who was offensively efficient all the way around. North Dakota shot 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range, and 85.7 percent at the free throw line.

The Fighting Hawks put together a 22-5 stretch over roughly six minutes in the first half and led 49-33 at the break. Two Crandall free throws gave North Dakota a 20-point lead, and Idaho (13-11, 8-5) never mounted a serious challenge the rest of the way.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

View more video

Sports Videos