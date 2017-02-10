Fresno Fuego announce schedule for 2017 PDL season

The Fresno Fuego announced its 14-match schedule for the 2017 Premier Development League’s regular season on Friday.
The PDL season opens May 5 with the Fuego making their debut May 6 against division-rival Burlingame Dragons FC at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
It is the first of seven home matches for the Fuego, who also will host Ventura County Fusion (twice), San Diego Zest, Southern California Surf and San Francisco City FC. All home games will have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
4 soccer doubleheaders the Fresno Fuego will play in alongside sister club Fresno Freeze (WPSL). The Freeze will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the Fuego to follow at 7:30.
The Fuego are coming off a 10-3-1 season that saw them win the Central Pacific Division crown. Fresno is in the midst of its preseason, and have two exhibitions against USL clubs in the next three weeks, facing Sacramento Republic FC on Feb. 18 and Reno 1868 FC on March 4.
The PDL playoffs will begin with a play-in match on July 18. The PDL Championship is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Single-game and season tickets are on sale. Patrons who purchase season tickets before the March 4 exhibition will receive that game for free in their package.
“The Fuego continue to focus on utilizing a core of players that are rooted right here in our very talented Central California region,” Fuego general manager Jeremy Schultz said. “The PDL is a great platform for our players to compete and perform to get exposure for the next level and we have been fortunate to move more than 50 players onto full professional contracts.”
2017 PDL schedule
All home matches will be played at Chukchansi Park with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff
- May 6 vs. Burlingame Dragons
- May 14 at Burlingame Dragons
- May 26 vs. Ventura County Fusion#
- June 4 at San Francisco City FC
- June 8 vs. San Diego Zest
- June 10 vs. Southern California Surf#
- June 15 vs. Ventura County Fusion#
- June 18 at Burlingame Dragons
- June 23 at OC Blues U-23
- June 25 at Southern California Surf
- July 1 vs. San Francisco City FC#
- July 8 at San Diego Zest
- July 13 vs. FC Golden State
- July 15 at Ventura County Fusion
#-part of doubleheader with Fresno Freeze (WPSL)
Home matches in bold.
