JC baseball roundup for Feb. 9

Reedley College keeps finding ways to win.
Alex Sarmienta’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh was the difference Thursday, propelling the unbeaten Tigers to a 6-5 victory over visiting Allan Hancock.
The Bulldogs led 5-0 before the Tigers chipped away in the fifth, sixth and seventh, scoring twice in each inning.
Cooper Morrison drove in two runs for the Tigers, now 7-0 heading into a rematch with Hancock on Sunday in Santa Maria.
Wednesday rewind – Fresno City (4-3) scored three in the seventh, highlighted by Christian Funk’s two-run double, in a 10-7 victory over Folsom Lake.
Christian Funk @Cm1Funk had two doubles and two RBI, helping @FCCRAMSBASEBALL to a 10-7 victory over Folsom Lake. Here's Funk in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/FFHXT2cGIK— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) February 9, 2017
Michael Beltran and Sal Esparza each drove in two runs. Reliever Kobe Portillo pitched 3.2 innings. striking out five to get the win.
More Saturday action – Fresno City will face visiting Chabot in a doubleheader, beginning at 11 a.m.
Elsewhere, West Hills hosts Lassen at 10 a.m. in a doubleheader; Marin is at Sequoias at noon; and Merced hosts Mission at 1 p.m.
