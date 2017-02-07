Sports

February 7, 2017 12:00 PM

JC baseball roundup for Feb. 7

By Anthony Galaviz

The Fresno City College baseball team switched its Tuesday game against Folsom Lake to 4 p.m. Wednesday because of the threat of rain.

The Rams (3-3) also announced a two-game series against Chabot (2-3), scheduled to start Friday, will now be a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at John Euless Ballpark.

Folsom Lake comes into Wednesday’s game at 2-3.

More Tuesday changes – Taft (2-1-1) will host rather than play at Delta (5-0) because of rain to the north.

Merced (2-2) postponed its home game against San Mateo (2-1). No makeup date was announced.

Looking ahead – Reedley (6-0) was to play at Sacramento City (3-2) on Wednesday, but that game has been moved to Feb. 20.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Overall

Conference

Reedley

6-0

0-0

Taft

2-1-1

0-0

Sequoias

3-2

0-0

Fresno City

3-3

0-0

Merced

2-2

0-0

West Hills

1-3

0-0

Porterville

2-6

0-0

Cerro Coso

0-2

0-0

