JC baseball roundup for Feb. 7

The Fresno City College baseball team switched its Tuesday game against Folsom Lake to 4 p.m. Wednesday because of the threat of rain.
The Rams (3-3) also announced a two-game series against Chabot (2-3), scheduled to start Friday, will now be a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at John Euless Ballpark.
Folsom Lake comes into Wednesday’s game at 2-3.
More Tuesday changes – Taft (2-1-1) will host rather than play at Delta (5-0) because of rain to the north.
Merced (2-2) postponed its home game against San Mateo (2-1). No makeup date was announced.
Looking ahead – Reedley (6-0) was to play at Sacramento City (3-2) on Wednesday, but that game has been moved to Feb. 20.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Overall
Conference
Reedley
6-0
0-0
Taft
2-1-1
0-0
Sequoias
3-2
0-0
Fresno City
3-3
0-0
Merced
2-2
0-0
West Hills
1-3
0-0
Porterville
2-6
0-0
Cerro Coso
0-2
0-0
