February 7, 2017 3:08 AM

Roger Walkowiak, 1956 Tour de France champ, dies at 89

The Associated Press
PARIS

Former Tour de France champion Roger Walkowiak has died at the age of 89.

Walkowiak's wife told The Associated Press her husband died early Tuesday in a hospital near Vichy.

The Frenchman had been the oldest living Tour winner after Ferdy Kuebler died in December at 97.

Walkowiak, the son of a Polish factory worker, created a major upset when he won cycling's biggest race in 1956. The win was so unexpected that it originated a French expression still in use today: "A la walko," which translates as "Doing a Walko" and means a surprise win by an unheralded rider.

