February 6, 2017 6:09 PM

Albany pulls away from New Hampshire down the stretch

The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.H.

Joe Cremo scored 21 points, added four assists and four steals, and Albany pulled away from New Hampshire to avenge an early season loss to the Wildcats 68-55 on Monday night.

Albany has won three of four, and with the victory moves one-half game ahead of New Hampshire in the America East Conference standings.

Cremo finished 6 of 12 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. David Nichols added 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for the Great Danes (15-11, 6-5).

Daniel Dion scored 18 points to lead New Hampshire (14-10, 5-5), which shot only 42 percent and committed nearly three times as many turnovers as Albany (14-5).

Albany opened the game on a 15-6 stretch and held a 29-22 lead at the break. A David Watkins 3 for New Hampshire tied it at 45 with 11:32 left, but the Great Danes answered with a 10-0 run to keep the Wildcats at arm's length.

