Reputed Latin King charged in 2005 basketball player killing

Federal authorities have charged a reputed member of the Latin Kings street gang in the 2005 slaying of a Long Island college basketball player.
Jaime Rivera pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges on Monday. He was held without bail.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn says Rivera shot and killed Tafare Berryman, because he mistakenly thought the C.W. Post basketball player was part of a brawl with the Latin Kings at a nightclub.
Authorities say the 32-year-old Rivera evaded them for more than a decade until they received new information that led to his arrest.
Defense attorney Randi Chavis declined comment on Monday.
Comments