Fore You for the week of Feb. 6

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Feb. 8, SIR Branch No. 159 Scramble Tournament, 9 a.m.; Feb. 18, Girls and Guys Tournament; March 11-12, NCGA Regional Zone Qualifier.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Tuesday, Ladies Club’s Guest Day, 9 a.m.; Friday, Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m.; Feb. 12, Sweetheart Tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: Feb. 12, at Madera Golf Course, 9 Holes/Stroke Play, 12:30 p.m. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more information, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Christian GC of Central CA
Upcoming: Saturday, February Tournament at Lemoore GC. 4-Person special scramble, blind draw format, 10 a.m. $47 fee covers green fee, range balls, breakfast, and prize fund. For full information and to sign up call Norm Wiens at (559) 289-0343.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Feb. 28, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Results: Jan. 28, Kris Larson aced the 165 yard seventh hole using a 3 hybrid.
Upcoming: Friday, 37th annual Fresno State Dugout Club Tournament, 4-man scramble format. For more details and to sign up, contact Theresa Carlile at 559-349-4006 or through e-mail at tb_carlile@yahoo.com; Feb. 18, Men’s Club Tournament, 2-man shamble. Registration available in golf shop.
Specials: Feb. 6-12, special rates this week: Feb. 6-9 $50 for public, $40 for seniors; Feb. 10-12, $60 for public, $50 for seniors.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: For details and to sign up for memberships, please call 559-439-2928 or check online at figgardengolf.com.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Feb. 12, 18-hole tournament at Half Moon Bay-Old Course; Feb. 19, 18-hole tournament at Yocha Dehe GC in Brooks; Feb. 27, 18-hole tournament at Pasatempo GC in Santa Cruz. For full information and to sign up, contact: Steve Neer, Golf Channel AM Tour, Tour Director for Sacramento/Central California at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Upcoming: Saturday, Lemoore GC will host the Christian Golf Club of Central California’s 4-Person Special Scramble Tournament, 8 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. tee time. For full info. and to sign up call Norm Wiens at (559) 289-0343; Feb. 23, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man, 2 Best-Ball tournament, 9 a.m.
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $120 fee, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Feb. 16, SIR Branch No. 159 Shamble Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
River Park GC
Upcoming: March, individual demo days. March 4, Callaway; March 11, Taylormade; March 25, Mizuno (each event 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) come try out the latest equipment. Call the Pro Shop at (559) 448-9467 to make an appointment for a free fitting.
Ongoing: Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area.
Riverside GC
Results: Jan. 21, Impossible Open, gross scores (T1. Bill White III 77; T1. Darren Segrue 77; 3. Martin Martinez 81; T4. Jeff Hopper 82; T4. Rick Evers 82; T6. Drew Maurin 84; T6. John Lee 84; T8. Thomas Casanova 85; T8. Vic Horg 85; 10. Timothy Bybee 86; T11. Doug Boren, Mark Harden, and Robert Stroud 89).
Upcoming: Feb. 25-26, Two-Man NCGA Qualifier; March 11-12, Spring Get Together Tournament.
Specials: New Course Membership Program: Club 99 Program consists of a one-year membership, costs $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited balls up to an hour before twilight. Call pro-shop at 559-275-5900 or check online at playriverside.com
Sherwood Forest GC
Results: Jan. 15, Two-Man/3 Clubs and a Putter Tournament (1 Rick Lee/Frank Sani 57; 2. Jef McKinney/John Lewis 60; 3. Mike Severson/Jerry Severson 60; 4. Bob Althoff/David Russell 62. Closest to the hole: No. 13, Jeff Mathews 21’1”; No. 17 David Russell 1’9”).
Upcoming: Feb. 19, 4-Man NCGA qualifier; Feb. 22, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; March 19, NCGA 2-Man Qualifier.
Tulare GC
Specials: Winter special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
Specials: Tournament booking special program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime through Feb. 28 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player; Early Bird Special, book a tee time for 18 holes with a cart anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pay $25 per player (tee times must be booked online to receive this rate); Midday special, book a tee time on-line for 18 holes with a cart for anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. during the month of February and pay only $29.50 per player on weekdays and $36.50 per player on weekends (tee times must be booked on-line to receive this rate).
