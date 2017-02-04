JC baseball roundup for Feb. 4

Reedley College is making an early-season statement, pushing aside California JC baseball powers from the North and South.
The Tigers, ranked No. 17 in the preseason NorCal poll, beat Bakersfield 4-2 and Golden West 6-2 on Saturday to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Renegades were No. 13 in the South preseason poll and Golden West No. 4.
Tony Riley’s two-run single in the sixth highlighted the the win over Bakersfield (3-3), making it 3-2. Kevin Page drove in a needed insurance run when he was hit by a pitch in the eighth.
Riley and Sawyer Pittman drove in a pair of runs each in the win over the Rustlers (0-4).
Reedley started 4-0 last season en route to a 26-14 season that included a second-place finish, behind Fresno City, in the Central Valley Conference.
▪ Fresno City delivered coach Ron Scott’s 950th career victory, as Noah Padilla hit a two-run single in the sixth of the NorCal preseason No. 3 Rams’ 6-2 win over Los Medanos in the opener of a doubleheader. The Rams came back in game 2 to defeat the Mustangs 10-7.
▪ Siskiyous pushed across a run in the 14th and held on, 5-4, to open a doubleheader at Porterville. The Pirates led 2-0 on a Dylan Peevy two-out, two-run single in the third. But the Eagles pushed across runs in the eighth and ninth. Porterville (2-5) threw out a runner at home after Beau Dorman’s single tied it, scored twice in the 12th to stay alive but surrendered the game-winner on a hit batsman, groundout, wild pitch and passed ball. The Eagles (5-2) won the second game 9-4, dropping Porterville to 2-6.
▪ Sequoias (3-1) saw its unbeaten start to the season halted, losing to Mission 14-7. The Saints are 3-1.
▪ Taft (2-1-1) beat Los Angeles Harbor 6-5 in the 12-inning opener of a doubleheader before hte teams played to a 1-1 six-inning tie in game 2. Harbor is 3-2-1.
▪ Merced (1-2), ranked 10th in the North preseason poll, picked up its first win by blasting 0-4 Cañada 23-2.
▪ West Hills (1-4) and Barstow (1-5) concluded their darkness-delayed game from Thursday as the Vikings rallied from down three in the ninth for a 14-13 victory. The Falcons then fell to Barstow 12-11 in the regularly scheduled game.
Saturday’s star – Give it to Porterville’s Jhared Gonzalez, who in the opener limited Siskiyous to four hits and a walk while striking out six in 7.1 innings.
Sunday’s action – COS wraps up its tournament when it hosts Bakersfield at 1 p.m.
Comments