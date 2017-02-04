Sports

February 4, 2017 8:57 PM

Rusney Castillo, Puerto Rico stay in contention in Caribbean

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Rusney Castillo homered and drove in three runs, helping Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 10-2 on Saturday to remain in contention for the Caribbean Series.

Castillo, a center fielder for the Boston Red Sox, went 2 for 5, Ivan de Jesus Jr. from the Cincinnati Reds had a double and two RBIs and David Vidal had three hits and scored a run for the Criollos de Caguas, who are 1-3 in the Series.

The Dominicans dropped to 0-3 and were eliminated.

Just one of the five teams in the tournament is eliminated after the first round.

Andres Santiago (1-0) got the win, and Bryan Evans (0-1) took the loss, yielding three hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Mexico and Cuba clinched spots in the semifinals on Friday and Venezuela joined them after beating the Cubans 8-3 in the late game Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Ronny Cedeno added three of the Venezuelans' 15 hits.

Carlos Benitez hit a three-run homer for the Cubans.

Will Ledezma (1-0) was the winner while Yoelvis Entenza (0-1) lost after giving up five hits and three runs in four 1/3 innings.

Cuba (2-1) will take on Mexico (3-0) and the Dominican Republic (0-3) plays Venezuela (2-1) on Sunday in the last day of the first round. The semifinals will be played on Monday.

Sports

