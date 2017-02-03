JC baseball roundup for Feb. 3

The Fresno City College baseball team dropped its third consecutive loss after a 2-0 loss to Los Medanos at John Euless Ballpark on Friday night.
The Rams fall to 1-3 and will look to even their record when both teams play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Mustangs improved to 2-1.
Los Medanos’ star – That honor goes to RHP Gabe Taylor who tossed a five-hitter and picked up his first-career shutout.
Stat of the day – 14. That’s the total combined strikeouts both starters threw. RHP Efrain Del Rio got the start for Fresno City and had seven strikeouts in six innings. Taylor equaled that with seven strikeouts.
More Saturday action – West Hills (0-3) will look to complete a wild win that’s three days in the making. The Falcons host Barstow for a scheduled 1 p.m. game, but first will finish up Thursday’s darkness-delayed affair. In that one, which began in Barstow, the Falcons lead 13-10 in the top of the ninth but the Vikings will be batting with the bases loaded and nobody out.
▪ Sequoias continues its namesake tournament, hosting Mission at 2 p.m. The Giants (3-0) beat Golden West 6-4 on Thursday.
▪ Reedley finally was cooled off – by the weather. The Tigers, off to a 4-0 start, saw Friday’s game against Golden West postponed by rain but will try to get a pair when they host Bakersfield at noon and Golden West at 3 p.m., also as part of the Sequoias Tournament.
▪ Porterville wraps up a four-game series with Siskiyous with the second of two doubleheaders, with games scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Pirates (2-4) split with the Eagles on Thursday, winning 11-2 and losing 5-2.
▪ Taft (1-1), after Friday’s game at Los Angeles Harbor was postponed by rain, will host Harbor in a doubleheader scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.
▪ Merced wraps up a two-game series with Cañada at 1 p.m. The Blue Devils took an 0-2 record into Friday’s late game.
Comments