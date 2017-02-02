A look at some Fresno State football signees

National signing day occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Here is a look at several players who signed on to play at Fresno State. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Sports

Jaylon Johnson makes his college choice

Central High star Jaylon Johnson, a four-star recruit, decided between Arizona State, Fresno State or University of Utah on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.

Latest News

Fresno Bee Girls Volleyball Player of the Year is Taylen Ballard

Clovis High's Taylen Ballard was named The Fresno Bee's Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. Ballard, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Central Section in kills and was fourth in the state. She received a scholarship to play at Brigham Young University, which Ballard described as her childhood dream. -Nick Giannandrea, The Fresno Bee

Sports Videos