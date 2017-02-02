A look at some Fresno State football signees

Central High star Jaylon Johnson, a four-star recruit, decided between Arizona State, Fresno State or University of Utah on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
Hanford High quarterback Ryan Johnson, who Bullpups football coach Josh Young said was probably the best quarterback to come out of the school, signed with San Jose State on Wednesday. He talks about coming back from his season-ending knee injury.
The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.
Clovis High's Taylen Ballard was named The Fresno Bee's Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. Ballard, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Central Section in kills and was fourth in the state. She received a scholarship to play at Brigham Young University, which Ballard described as her childhood dream.
-Nick Giannandrea, The Fresno Bee