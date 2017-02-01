Fan favorite Chivas returning to Fresno for Liga MX exhibition

Mexican soccer will be back in downtown Fresno next month.
Liga MX clubs Chivas de Guadalajara and Monarcas de Morelia will play an exhibition March 22. Kickoff for the Wednesday match will be at 6 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.
It is the 11th Mexican First Division friendly in Fresno in five years promoted by Latin Entertainment, Inc.
Chivas, the most popular soccer club in Mexico and possibly North America, is making its third visit to Fresno in three years. In 2015, Chivas drew a then-stadium-record 16,821 fans in a 1-1 draw against Atlas. In November 2016, more than 15,000-plus fans came out as Leon FC beat Chivas 3-2.
This will be the first visit to Fresno for Monarcas since July 2014, when they lost 2-0 against Club América.
Tickets go on sale on Friday and are available at the Chukchansi Park box office, Don Roberto Jewelers locations and at www.ticketsvip.net.
