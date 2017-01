No. 4 Mississippi State beats Texas A&M 71-61

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State Pause

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

0:55 New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban