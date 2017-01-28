Sports

January 28, 2017 4:36 PM

Savannah State beats Howard for fifth straight victory

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Dexter McClanahan scored a career-high 29 points, including Savannah State's final five, and the Tigers beat Howard 73-70 for the their fifth straight win Saturday.

After Troy Manassa gave Savannah State its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer with 3½ minutes left, McClanahan kept the Tigers in front, hitting a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining for a 71-66 lead then made two free throws with 22 seconds left as the Bison (5-16, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) missed two 3-pointers.

Savannah State (9-12, 6-2) surpassed its nation-leading average of 14 3-point field goals a game, making 15, but it took 51 attempts. McClanahan was 6 of 11 from the arc and Manassa 4 of 11 for 17 points.

Freshman Charles Williams scored a career-high 37 points for Howard on 15-of-25 shooting. James Miller added 18.

The Bison outscored the Tigers 36-18 in the paint but committed a season-high 29 turnovers that turned into 30 points.

