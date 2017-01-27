Clovis West vs. Clovis girls basketball

Clovis' Morgan Powell, center, is crushed between Clovis West's Elizabeth Parker, left, and Sarah Bates during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Michelle Berry, left, and Clovis West's Megan Andersen tip off at the start of a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Madison Campbell collides with a Clovis player in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Jasmine Heu, left, against Clovis West's Madison Campbell a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Madison Campbell up against Clovis' Tatiana Ong in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell on the sidelines during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Clovis on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Sarah Bates, center, up against Clovis' Jasmine Heu, left, and Taylor Correa in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Bri Sanders, right, goes up for two against Clovis' Michelle Berry, left, and Rachel Berry in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Michelle Berry, right, up against Clovis West's Ana Maldonado in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Taylor Correa, left, and Clovis West's Madison Campbell in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Liane Matsunaga, bottom, and Clovis West's Megan Andersen scramble after a loose ball during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis head coach Greg Clark gestures during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Clovis West on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Michelle Berry, center, is sandwiched between Clovis West's Madison Campbell, left, and Bri Sanders in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Megan Andersen, center, goes up for two against Clovis' Liane Matsunaga, left, and Michelle Berry in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Jasmine Heu, left, up against Clovis West's Danai Marquez, center, and Tess Amundsen during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Michelle Berry (5), goes up against Clovis West's Tesss Amundsen, left, and Sarah Bates, right, during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Michelle Berry, right, goes up for two against Clovis West's Tess Amundsen, left, during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell gives direction on the sidelines with his team during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Clovis on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Rachel Berry, left, up against Clovis West's Ana Maldonado during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis' Tatiana Ong, left, goes up for two against Clovis West's Madison Campbell during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Jan., 27, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
