Michael Waltrip says his 30th Daytona 500 will be his last

2:21 Fresno Bee Girls Volleyball Player of the Year is Taylen Ballard Pause

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:22 Fresno leaders kick off Midtown Trail project in 2016

0:24 Police investigate scene of shooting in southwest Fresno

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall