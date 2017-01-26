Fresno City College baseball preview

Ally Clague emerged as Clovis West's go-to offensive player as a senior, earning Fresno Bee girls water polo Player of the Year honors after leading the Golden Eagles to the Central Section Division I championship.
The Fresno Grizzlies minor-league baseball team and its and alter ego, the Fresno Tacos, announced the adoption of The Unicode Consortium's taco emoji at news conference Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The team also unveiled the 2017 Fresno Tacos uniforms.
Fresno State men's basketball stayed hot at the Save Mart Center and handed Boise State its first loss in Mountain West play. Coach Rodney Terry switched up the starting lineup, which included the benching of Jaron Hopkins and Karachi Edo. And the Bulldogs responded with a lead as big as 28 points during the first half en route to a 89-80 victory.
Evert Silva, who won the Central Section Division III title and placed fourth in the state with the section's best time of the season (15:09.6) -- all this while virtually training alone because there wasn't a Fresno High teammate remotely fast as him -- is The Fresno Bee Runner of the Year in boys cross country.
Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day.
Clovis' Justin Mejia shook off three weeks rust while sitting out with a concussion to win the 126-pound division, while Buchanan High rode individual titles from Matthew Olguin (113), Ethan Leake (120), Brett Villarreal (138) and Anthony Montalvo (182) to a convincing team championship with 216 points at the 40th annual Doc Buchanan Invitational.