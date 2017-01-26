After missing grade at Fresno State, pitcher Alec Gamboa boosts Fresno City staff

When Alec Gamboa finished his prep baseball career at Madera High in 2015, his attention turned to Fresno State.
His time with the Bulldogs didn’t last long.
While Gamboa redshirted last season at Fresno State, he didn’t do well in the classroom and fell short of meeting academic requirements. His scholarship was pulled.
Left to ponder his next move, the left-handed pitcher sat with his parents to discuss what’s next. In November, Gamboa decided to join Ron Scott’s Fresno City College team.
“I didn’t come through on grades,” Gamboa said. “I didn’t make that commitment to my coaches and teammates. I couldn’t afford (to pay for schooling).”
The preseason NorCal No. 3-ranked Rams open the season against Skyline in San Bruno on Friday. They play their home opener at noon Sunday against Feather River at Euless Park.
Gamboa, who once struck out 16 in a 2015 playoff game for Madera, said he’s ready “to start fresh again.”
“I was disappointed in myself. I disappointed a lot of friends and family and made a bad decision on the school part,” he said. “Now I’m here. I’m trying to make a difference.”
Gamboa was named the County/Metro Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year twice, and posted a 7-0 record with a 1.18 ERA as a senior. Already signed with Fresno State, he was not selected in the MLB amateur draft that year.
Scott, entering his 29th season as coach, said “luck” was on the Rams’ side in getting Gamboa.
“Alec is a very talented athlete as well as a quality pitcher,” he said. “He can be a difference maker for us. I really like our pitching, and he can be the leader of our staff. He’s a fierce competitor.”
Rams coach Ron Scott on Alec Gamboa
Fresno City pitching coach Eric Solberg echoed Scott’s thoughts on Gamboa.
“A left-handed pitcher always brings something to the table,” Solberg said. “He has the potential and stuff to shut the opponent down. We had a deep pitching staff, and he strengthens it. I’m excited to help him develop physically and mentally as a pitcher.”
Gamboa is eager to get back on the mound with a renewed focus to play under Scott.
“He’s been great to me, asking how I’m doing,” he said. “He’s been helping me so far and I’m liking the way he’s doing things.”
Fresno City College baseball roster
Name
Position
Height/Weight
Last school
YR
2 Noah Padilla
1B/OF
6-0/185
Memorial
SO
3 Jacob Paradine
UTIL
6-2/185
Dinuba
FR
5 Russell McClung
OF
5-10/170
Buchanan
SO
6 David Haros
INF
5-11/180
Clovis West
SO
7 Michael Beltran
UNF
5-10/165
Buchanan
SO
12 Sal Esparza
INF
5-8/180
Porterville College
SO
14 Tyler Turney
OF
5-11/185
Edison/Jackson State
FR
15 Keenan Reardon
C
5-11/175
Minarets
FR
16 Donovan Bertocini
RHP
6-0/195
Madera South
SO
17 Kobe Portillo
RHP
5-10/175
Tulare Westernq
FR
18 RJ Hartmann
INF
6-0/205
Clovis
SO
19 Adam Munoz
INF
6-1/240
El Diamante
FR
21 Nick Sheehan
OF
6-0/205
Bullard
FR
22 Christian Funk
UTIL
6-1/195
Clovis West
SO
24 Eddie Pena
UTIL
5-11/175
Woodlake
SO
25 Ethan McRae
LHP
6-5/185
Hanford
FR
26 Levi Zosky
INF
6-0/180
Buchanan/Westmont
SO
27 Craig Bettis
INF
5-6/165
Merced
SO
28 Sam Romero
OF
6-5/220
Minarets
SO
29 Tallon Thomason
RHP
5-10/179
Palo Verde-Nevada
FR
30 Kyle Adkins
C/P
5-11/200
Taft/CS Bakersfield
SO
32 Noah Parsons
RHP
5-11/175
Taft
FR
33 DJ Martinez
RHP
6-0/180
BuchananSonoma State
FR
34 Alec Gamboa
LHP
6-2/200
Madera/Fresno State
FR
35 Jensen Brotherson
RHP
5-10/175
Hanford
FR
36 Tanner Emes
RHP
6-1/170
Oakdale
FR
37 Bobby Clark
OF
5-11/165
Clovis West
FR
38 AJ Pease
C
6-1/215
Immanuel
FR
40 Matt Contreras
LHP
5-11/190
Clovis North
FR
42 Tucker Thomason
RHP
5-9/165
Palo VerdE-Nevada
FR
43 Grant Asadoor
OF
5-11/165
Clovis North
FR
44 Yodai Nakamura
C
5-9/190
Palo Verde-Nevada
SO
45 Zac Whittaker
LHP
6-1/185
Clovis
FR
46 Logan Lemas
OF
6-2/195
Buhach Colony
FR
47 Jacob Fraizer
INF
5-9/175
Clovis North/Cal Poly Pomona
FR
48 Michael Karpinski
RHP
6-2/180
Reedley College
SO
50 Isaac Rivera
OF
5-11/165
Madera
FR
51 Chase Daly
C
6-1/215
Central
FR
52 Josh Jackson
RHP
6-8/270
Clovis East
FR
53 Daniel Ross
RHP
6-5/205
Nile C. Kinnick-Japan
SO
54 Efrain Del Rio
RHP
6-5/295
Dos Palos
SO
55 Nick Zamora
INF
6-0/230
Madera
FR
RS Jordan Dittmann
RHP
6-2/195
Buchanan
FR
RS Christopher Lopez
OF
5-9/200
Buchanan
FR
RS Shawn Williams
OF
5-9/180
Liberty-Madera Ranchos
FR
Fresno City College baseball schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
PLACE
TIME
Jan 27
Skyline
San Bruno
2pm
Jan 28
Skyline
San Bruno
1pm
Jan 29
Feather River
Fresno
12:30pm
Feb 3
Los Medanos
Fresno
6pm
Feb 4
Los Medanos (DH)
Fresno
11am
Feb 7
Folsom
Fresno
6pm
Feb 10
Chabot
Fresno
6pm
Feb 11
Chabot
Fresno
2pm
Feb 14
Folsom
Folsom
6pm
Feb 17
Sacramento
Sacramento
6pm
Feb 18
Sacramento
Sacramento
1pm
Feb 21
Hartnell
Salinas
2pm
Feb 22
Hartnell
Salinas
2pm
Feb 24
Cabrillo
Fresno
6pm
Feb 25
Cabrillo
Fresno
1pm
Mar 7
*Cerro Coso
Fresno
3pm
Mar 10
*Cerro Coso
Ridgecrest
6pm
Mar 11
*Cerro Coso
Ridgecrest
1pm
Mar 14
*Merced
Fresno
6pm
Mar 16
*Merced
Merced
6pm
Mar 18
*Merced
Fresno
1pm
Mar 21
*West Hills Coalinga
Coalinga
2pm
Mar 23
*West Hills Coalinga
Fresno
3pm
Mar 25
*West Hills Coalinga
Coalinga
1pm
Mar 28
*Reedley
Fresno
6pm
Mar 30
*Reedley
Reedley
6pm
Apr 1
*Reedley
Fresno
1pm
Apr 4
*Taft
Taft
3pm
Apr 6
*Taft
Fresno
3pm
Apr 8
*Taft
Taft
2pm
Apr 11
Hancock Tournament
Santa Maria
TBA
Apr 12
Hancock Tournament
Santa Maria
TBA
Apr 13
Hancock Tournament
Santa Maria
TBA
Apr 18
*COS
Fresno
3pm
Apr 20
*COS
Visalia
2pm
Apr 22
*COS
Fresno
1pm
Apr 25
*Porterville
Porterville
2pm
Apr 27
*Porterville
Fresno
3pm
Apr 28
*Porterville
Porterville
2pm
May 5-6
Regionals
TBA
TBA
May 12-14
Super Regionals
TBA
TBA
May 19-21
Sectionals
TBA
TBA
May 27-29
State Championships
Fresno
TBA
*Central Valley Conference
