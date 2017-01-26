Sports

After missing grade at Fresno State, pitcher Alec Gamboa boosts Fresno City staff

When Alec Gamboa finished his prep baseball career at Madera High in 2015, his attention turned to Fresno State.

His time with the Bulldogs didn’t last long.

While Gamboa redshirted last season at Fresno State, he didn’t do well in the classroom and fell short of meeting academic requirements. His scholarship was pulled.

Left to ponder his next move, the left-handed pitcher sat with his parents to discuss what’s next. In November, Gamboa decided to join Ron Scott’s Fresno City College team.

“I didn’t come through on grades,” Gamboa said. “I didn’t make that commitment to my coaches and teammates. I couldn’t afford (to pay for schooling).”

The preseason NorCal No. 3-ranked Rams open the season against Skyline in San Bruno on Friday. They play their home opener at noon Sunday against Feather River at Euless Park.

Gamboa, who once struck out 16 in a 2015 playoff game for Madera, said he’s ready “to start fresh again.”

“I was disappointed in myself. I disappointed a lot of friends and family and made a bad decision on the school part,” he said. “Now I’m here. I’m trying to make a difference.”

Gamboa was named the County/Metro Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year twice, and posted a 7-0 record with a 1.18 ERA as a senior. Already signed with Fresno State, he was not selected in the MLB amateur draft that year.

Scott, entering his 29th season as coach, said “luck” was on the Rams’ side in getting Gamboa.

“Alec is a very talented athlete as well as a quality pitcher,” he said. “He can be a difference maker for us. I really like our pitching, and he can be the leader of our staff. He’s a fierce competitor.”

Fresno City pitching coach Eric Solberg echoed Scott’s thoughts on Gamboa.

“A left-handed pitcher always brings something to the table,” Solberg said. “He has the potential and stuff to shut the opponent down. We had a deep pitching staff, and he strengthens it. I’m excited to help him develop physically and mentally as a pitcher.”

Gamboa is eager to get back on the mound with a renewed focus to play under Scott.

“He’s been great to me, asking how I’m doing,” he said. “He’s been helping me so far and I’m liking the way he’s doing things.”

Fresno City College baseball roster

Name

Position

Height/Weight

Last school

YR

2 Noah Padilla

1B/OF

6-0/185

Memorial

SO

3 Jacob Paradine

UTIL

6-2/185

Dinuba

FR

5 Russell McClung

OF

5-10/170

Buchanan

SO

6 David Haros

INF

5-11/180

Clovis West

SO

7 Michael Beltran

UNF

5-10/165

Buchanan

SO

12 Sal Esparza

INF

5-8/180

Porterville College

SO

14 Tyler Turney

OF

5-11/185

Edison/Jackson State

FR

15 Keenan Reardon

C

5-11/175

Minarets

FR

16 Donovan Bertocini

RHP

6-0/195

Madera South

SO

17 Kobe Portillo

RHP

5-10/175

Tulare Westernq

FR

18 RJ Hartmann

INF

6-0/205

Clovis

SO

19 Adam Munoz

INF

6-1/240

El Diamante

FR

21 Nick Sheehan

OF

6-0/205

Bullard

FR

22 Christian Funk

UTIL

6-1/195

Clovis West

SO

24 Eddie Pena

UTIL

5-11/175

Woodlake

SO

25 Ethan McRae

LHP

6-5/185

Hanford

FR

26 Levi Zosky

INF

6-0/180

Buchanan/Westmont

SO

27 Craig Bettis

INF

5-6/165

Merced

SO

28 Sam Romero

OF

6-5/220

Minarets

SO

29 Tallon Thomason

RHP

5-10/179

Palo Verde-Nevada

FR

30 Kyle Adkins

C/P

5-11/200

Taft/CS Bakersfield

SO

32 Noah Parsons

RHP

5-11/175

Taft

FR

33 DJ Martinez

RHP

6-0/180

BuchananSonoma State

FR

34 Alec Gamboa

LHP

6-2/200

Madera/Fresno State

FR

35 Jensen Brotherson

RHP

5-10/175

Hanford

FR

36 Tanner Emes

RHP

6-1/170

Oakdale

FR

37 Bobby Clark

OF

5-11/165

Clovis West

FR

38 AJ Pease

C

6-1/215

Immanuel

FR

40 Matt Contreras

LHP

5-11/190

Clovis North

FR

42 Tucker Thomason

RHP

5-9/165

Palo VerdE-Nevada

FR

43 Grant Asadoor

OF

5-11/165

Clovis North

FR

44 Yodai Nakamura

C

5-9/190

Palo Verde-Nevada

SO

45 Zac Whittaker

LHP

6-1/185

Clovis

FR

46 Logan Lemas

OF

6-2/195

Buhach Colony

FR

47 Jacob Fraizer

INF

5-9/175

Clovis North/Cal Poly Pomona

FR

48 Michael Karpinski

RHP

6-2/180

Reedley College

SO

50 Isaac Rivera

OF

5-11/165

Madera

FR

51 Chase Daly

C

6-1/215

Central

FR

52 Josh Jackson

RHP

6-8/270

Clovis East

FR

53 Daniel Ross

RHP

6-5/205

Nile C. Kinnick-Japan

SO

54 Efrain Del Rio

RHP

6-5/295

Dos Palos

SO

55 Nick Zamora

INF

6-0/230

Madera

FR

RS Jordan Dittmann

RHP

6-2/195

Buchanan

FR

RS Christopher Lopez

OF

5-9/200

Buchanan

FR

RS Shawn Williams

OF

5-9/180

Liberty-Madera Ranchos

FR

Fresno City College baseball schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

PLACE

TIME

Jan 27

Skyline

San Bruno

2pm

Jan 28

Skyline

San Bruno

1pm

Jan 29

Feather River

Fresno

12:30pm

Feb 3

Los Medanos

Fresno

6pm

Feb 4

Los Medanos (DH)

Fresno

11am

Feb 7

Folsom

Fresno

6pm

Feb 10

Chabot

Fresno

6pm

Feb 11

Chabot

Fresno

2pm

Feb 14

Folsom

Folsom

6pm

Feb 17

Sacramento

Sacramento

6pm

Feb 18

Sacramento

Sacramento

1pm

Feb 21

Hartnell

Salinas

2pm

Feb 22

Hartnell

Salinas

2pm

Feb 24

Cabrillo

Fresno

6pm

Feb 25

Cabrillo

Fresno

1pm

Mar 7

*Cerro Coso

Fresno

3pm

Mar 10

*Cerro Coso

Ridgecrest

6pm

Mar 11

*Cerro Coso

Ridgecrest

1pm

Mar 14

*Merced

Fresno

6pm

Mar 16

*Merced

Merced

6pm

Mar 18

*Merced

Fresno

1pm

Mar 21

*West Hills Coalinga

Coalinga

2pm

Mar 23

*West Hills Coalinga

Fresno

3pm

Mar 25

*West Hills Coalinga

Coalinga

1pm

Mar 28

*Reedley

Fresno

6pm

Mar 30

*Reedley

Reedley

6pm

Apr 1

*Reedley

Fresno

1pm

Apr 4

*Taft

Taft

3pm

Apr 6

*Taft

Fresno

3pm

Apr 8

*Taft

Taft

2pm

Apr 11

Hancock Tournament

Santa Maria

TBA

Apr 12

Hancock Tournament

Santa Maria

TBA

Apr 13

Hancock Tournament

Santa Maria

TBA

Apr 18

*COS

Fresno

3pm

Apr 20

*COS

Visalia

2pm

Apr 22

*COS

Fresno

1pm

Apr 25

*Porterville

Porterville

2pm

Apr 27

*Porterville

Fresno

3pm

Apr 28

*Porterville

Porterville

2pm

May 5-6

Regionals

TBA

TBA

May 12-14

Super Regionals

TBA

TBA

May 19-21

Sectionals

TBA

TBA

May 27-29

State Championships

Fresno

TBA

*Central Valley Conference

