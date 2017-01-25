JC basketball: Fresno City women fall out of first place after loss to COS

With first place on the line between Fresno City College and College of the Sequoias, Giants guard Greissen Leslie ensured her team would stay on top of the Central Valley Conference standings.
The Auckland, New Zealand native connected on 8 of 11 from 3-point range, including five in a row, helping state No. 6 COS to an 83-75 victory over the 15th-ranked Rams on Wednesday for its sixth consecutive victory.
“We should’ve done a better job. To her credit, she made every open shot,” Fresno City coach Brian Tessler said. “It was our opinion that she was the difference in the game. She won the game for them. We talked about at halftime, we talked about in timeouts that we can’t lose sight of her, and we lost sight of her.”
Leslie led the Giants (19-3, 6-0) with a game-high 26 points. Former Central High School standout Dojahnae Sengal chipped in with 21 points for the Giants.
Julia LoCastro finished with 22 points for the Rams (18-7, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak ended.
Rams men roll – For the past three games, Fresno City topped 100 points. That didn’t continue Wednesday, but the winning streak did.
The Rams (18-4, 7-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead and piled it on from there in an 81-55 victory over COS for their 10th consecutive win.
Tyus Millhollin led Fresno City with 26 points, including 4-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Cole Morgan added 15 points for the Rams.
Isaiah Johnson finished with 20 points for the Giants (10-11, 4-3).
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments