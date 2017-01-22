NBA Capsules

1:07 Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale