Fore You for week of Jan. 23, 2017

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Feb. 18, Girls and Guys Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.; Feb. 28, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: Feb. 10, 37th annual Fresno State Dugout Club Tournament, 4-man scramble format. For more details and to sign up contatct Theresa Carlile at 559-349-4006 or through e-mail at tb_carlile@yahoo.com.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: For details and to sign up for memberships, please call 559-439-2928 or check online at figgardengolf.com.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Jan. 29, 18-hole tournament at Dragonfly GC in Madera; Feb. 1-3, Duel in the Desert at Paiute GC in Las Vegas; Feb. 12, 18-hole tournament at Half Moon Bay-Old Course; Feb. 19, 18-hole tournament at Yocha Dehe GC in Brooks; Feb. 27, 18-hole tournament at Pasatempo GC in Santa Cruz. For full information and to sign up, contact: Steve Neer, Golf Channel AM Tour, Tour Director for Sacramento/Central California at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Upcoming: Feb. 23, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man, 2 Best-Ball tournament, 9 a.m.
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $120 fee, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Upcoming: Feb. 7, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Feb. 16, SIR Branch No. 159 Shamble Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
Pheasant Run GC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man 2 Best Ball tournament, 9:30 a.m.
River Park GC
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time at 6:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 7 p.m., closing time is 8 p.m. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1 via their “Thank You Troops” program. Custom fitting available for the latest golf equipment by TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping and the newly-added Mizuno. Call Pro Shop at (559) 448-9467 to make an appointment.
Specials: Winter Special, get a free small bucket of range balls with any paid round (must mention seeing this offer in Fore You column).
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Feb. 25, Two-Man NCGA Qualifier.
Specials: January Specials, purchase $100 in range balls and receive $100 free; green/cart fee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. green fee/cart fees are $32 on weekdays and $39 on weekends (not valid with any other offers; mention this ad from “Fore You”; expires January 31).
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Feb. 19, 4-Man NCGA qualifier; Feb. 22, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Tulare GC
Specials: Winter special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
Specials: Tournament booking special program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime through Feb. 28 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player; Early Bird Special, book a tee time for 18 holes with a cart anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pay $25 per player (tee times must be booked online to receive this rate); January Mid-Day Special, book a tee time for 18 holes with a cart anytime Monday-Friday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. during January and pay $29.50 per person on weekdays and $36.50 per person on weekends. (No other discounts apply/not valid on holidays or for tournament play; tee times must be booked online to receive the promotion rate).
