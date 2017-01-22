Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in Dominican Republic vehicle crash at age 25

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers