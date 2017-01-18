Anthony Davis' 21 points lead Pelicans past Magic 118-98

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap Pause

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:40 Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'