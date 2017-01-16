Ridgeview drives past Immanuel for 65-63 MLK Showcase win

Ridgeview's Jordan Roberts, center, shoots between Immanuel's Nate Kendricks, left, and Gavin Lloyd, right, with Immanuel's Carson Verhoeven in the background in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif. Ridgeview held off Immanuel for the 65-63 win.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Ridgeview's Justin Mccall, right, strips the ball from Immanuel's Nate Kendricks, left, in the final game of the MLK Showcase Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Justin Mccall, far left, and Nicholas Edwards, center, guard Immanuel's Carson Verhoeven, right, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Immanuel's Gavin Lloyd, left, lines up his shot with Ridgeview's Jordan Roberts to the right in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Jordan Roberts, right, eyes the basket with Immanuel's Michael Odom to the left in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Justin Mccall, right, drives past Immanuel's Darrin Person Jr., left, in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Levell Zeigler, far background, looks to pass against Immanuel in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Justin Mccall, center, with Immanuel's Jordan Williams, left, and Anthony Peters, right, in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Jordan Roberts, top, dunks the ball in the final game of the MLK Showcase against Immanuel held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
Ridgeview's Justin Mccall shoots for two points with Immanuel's Nate Kendricks, left, and Jordan Williams, right, in the final game of the MLK Showcase held at College of the Sequoias Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Visalia, Calif.
