January 16, 2017 8:52 PM

Texas Southern beats Jackson St. 67-44 behind Lofton, Jones

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Zach Lofton scored 18 points, Marvin Jones added 13 points with 12 rebounds and Texas State beat Jackson State 67-44 on Monday night.

Jackson State led 18-17 at halftime, but Texas Southern (9-9, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic) started the second half with a 16-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way. Edric Dennis free throw with 15:20 to play marked Jackson State's first score after the break.

Texas Southern owns a five-game winning streak to start conference play after suffering through an eight-game losing streak, half of which occurred against nationally ranked teams that included Arizona, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Baylor.

Jackson State (7-12, 3-3) shot 15 for 61 from the field (24.6 percent), including 4 for 21 (19 percent) from 3-point range.

Yettra Specks scored 14 points and Janarius Middleton had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Jackson State.

