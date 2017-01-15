Steelers slip past Chiefs in frigid K.C.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs after one of his six catches on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs fans show their support for rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers sits with his helmet on the bench before an NFL divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Chiefs free safety Ron Parker tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan cheers for his team on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson catches a 5-yard touchdown pass on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs fans are pumped up on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan cheers for his team on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry takes the field on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, left, pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, right, catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
A Kansas City Chiefs fan watches from the stands on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, right, runs from Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Bell rushed for 170 yards.
Orlin Wagner
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Orlin Wagner
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith hangs his head in the secon half on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) looks for some running room on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
