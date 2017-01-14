Sports

January 14, 2017 5:33 PM

Fresno’s Aleman Boxing celebrates nine years of youth outreach

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Aleman Boxing celebrated nine years of existence Saturday, hosting sparring sessions as well as a clinc featuring free physicals.

The club at 1229 N. Sierra Vista Ave. and founded by Frank Aleman and has produced professional boxers Kevin Mendoza, Luis Villagomez, Jorge Magallanes and Gary Salazar.

Olympic hopeful Jett Blackwell, who did some sparring Saturday, is gearing up for February’s National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Mo.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

