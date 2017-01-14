Fresno’s Aleman Boxing celebrates nine years of youth outreach

Aleman Boxing celebrated nine years of existence Saturday, hosting sparring sessions as well as a clinc featuring free physicals.
The club at 1229 N. Sierra Vista Ave. and founded by Frank Aleman and has produced professional boxers Kevin Mendoza, Luis Villagomez, Jorge Magallanes and Gary Salazar.
Olympic hopeful Jett Blackwell, who did some sparring Saturday, is gearing up for February’s National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Mo.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments