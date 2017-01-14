Ryan leads Falcons to NFC title game, beating Seattle 36-20

1:24 Fresno Bee girls tennis player of the year: Janie Ellis of Clovis West Pause

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin