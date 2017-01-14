Chargers are on their third new logo in two days ‘celebrating’ move to Los Angeles

There is nowhere to go but up for the Chargers.
Since announcing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles on Thursday, the Chargers have now trotted out three different logos. After the first one was released and roundly ridiculed, word spread that it was just for marketing purposes.
Nevertheless, the logo has been changed. Here is what was first released:
The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017
A lot of people thought that was basically a rip-off of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, so the Chargers added their team colors.
New Chargers logo has been adjusted. Team displaying updated version with powder blue, yellow. pic.twitter.com/fUcRfF1JnS— Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 13, 2017
That’s a little better, right? Nah. So, the Chargers made another change, and I’m guessing this one is going to stick:
I guess the Spanos family got sick and tired of all the other sports teams bashing on the LA logo pic.twitter.com/wMqluEFA3O— ⚡️LA Offseason⚡️ (@ChargersLegion) January 14, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments