Clovis North opens TRAC hoops action with 83-73 win over Clovis West

Clovis North's Ben Avera, top, goes for the shot in the TRAC opener against Clovis West Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Clovis North edged out Clovis West with an 83-73 final score.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Domenic Reyes, left, moves the ball chased by Clovis West's Germaun Nutt, background, and Clovis West's Nick Coleman, right, in the TRAC opener Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Adrian Martinez, left, and Clovis North's Taj Gill, right, in the TRAC opener at Clovis North Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Domenic Reyes, center, goes up for the shot with Clovis West's Nick Coleman, left, and Clovis West's Adrian Antunez, to the right in the background in the TRAC opener Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Adrian Antunez, center, eyes the basket surrounded by Clovis North defenders in the TRAC opener at Clovis North Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Rajan Nagra, left, tries to cover Clovis West's Adrian Antunez as he approaches the basket Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Taj Gill, right, cuts back from Clovis West defenders in the TRAC opener Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Domenic Reyes, right, drives past Clovis West's Travis Turney, left, Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Walter Q. Graves III, left, pops the ball loose carried by Clovis North's Elijah Straughter, right, Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Domenic Reyes, top, passes past Clovis West's Nick Coleman, bottom left, and Clovis West's Travis Turney, bottom right, Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Ben Avera takes a free throw shot in the TRAC opener against Clovis West Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Adrian Martinez, left, and Clovis North's Trevon Hines, right, in the TRAC opener between Clovis West and Clovis North Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com