Bullard tops Sunnyside 76-59 in boys hoops

Bullard's Uriah Carter, left, beats Sunnyside's Kamaree King, right, to the ball Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Bullard topped Sunnyside 76-59 for the final score.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Uriah Carter, center, goes for his shot with Sunnyside's Amari Stroud, left, and Sunnyside's Nate Hughes, right, Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Sunnyside's Breaun Heights, left, and Bullard's Uriah Carter, right, fight for the ball Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Sunnyside's Amari Stroud, top, catches a pass with Bullard's Alex Olukoya at the bottom Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Uriah Carter, center, takes his shot with Sunnyside's Jose Gamez to the left, and Sunnyside's Breaun Heights on the right Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Alex Olukoya, right, tries to steal from Sunnyside's Breaun Heights, left, Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Sunnyside's Cedric Ayers, left, hooks his shot past Bullard's Raden Pearson, right, Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Anthony Aguilar, left, grabs the rebound with Sunnyside's Josh Woods to the right Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Uriah Carter, left, takes his shot after beating Sunnyside's Kamaree King to the ball, right, Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Chris Estrada, bottom, manages to pass downcourt covered by Sunnyside's Jose Gamez, top, Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com