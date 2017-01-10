Clemson tops final AP college football top 25

1. CLEMSON (14-1) – Previous rank: 3. ... Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Shaq Smith (5) celebrate a last second touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
2. ALABAMA (14-1) - Previous rank: 1.... Alabama’s Jalen Hurts breaks away from Clemson’s Kendall Joseph for a touchdown run during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
3. USC (10-3) – Previous rank: 9 ... USC quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass against Penn State during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
4. WASHINGTON (12-2) – Previous rank: 4. ... Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) runs off the field against Alabama during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
5. OKLAHOMA (11-2) – Previous rank: 7.... Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine (32) warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New Orleans.
Gerald Herbert
The Associated Press
6. OHIO STATE (11-2) – Previous rank: 2. ... Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
The Associated Press
7. PENN STATE (11-3) - Previous rank: 5.... Penn State running back Saquon Barkley celebrates after scoring against USC during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
8. FLORIDA STATE (10-3) – Previous rank: 10. ... Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (80) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
The Associated Press
9. WISCONSIN (11-3) – Previous rank: 8. ... Wisconsin running back Corey Clement (6) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
10. MICHIGAN (10-3) – Previous rank: 6. ... Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
12. STANFORD (10-3) – Previous rank: 16. ... Stanford running back Bryce Love, right, shrugs off North Carolina safety Dominiqie Green in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. ... THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Oklahoma State; 13. LSU; 14. Florida; 15. Western Michigan; 16. Virginia Tech; 17. Colorado; 18. West Virginia; 19. South Florida; 20. Miami; 21. Louisville; 22. Tennessee; 23. Utah; 24. Auburn; 25. San Diego State.
Mark Lambie
The Associated Press