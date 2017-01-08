Former No. 1 Wozniacki beats Olympic champion Puig in Sydney

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand Pause

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines