Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, right, carries the puck across the blur line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Flyers 2-1 in overtime.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek, left, of the Czech Republic, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Flyers 2-1 in overtime.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sam Gagner, top, celebrates their goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Flyers 2-1 in overtime.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Del Zotto, right, tries to steal the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, right, of France, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg, of Sweden, fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, passes the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard, left, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Raffl, of Austria, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP Photo
