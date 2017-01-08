Fore You for week of Jan. 9, 2017

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Jan. 21, New Year’s Open Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Jan. 26, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Christian GC of Central California
Upcoming: Jan. 21, First tournament to be held at Valley Oaks GC in Visalia. Four-person special scramble, $65 entry fee covers green fees, cart, range balls, kick-off breakfast, and prizes.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.; also, SIR Branch No. 159 tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Jan. 15, Sanger Golf Association’s 18-hole tournament, 11 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Results: Jan. 1, Mike Tonai aced the 134-yard, second hole using a 7 iron for the first hole-in-one for 2017 at Eagle Springs.
Upcoming: Jan. 21, 2-Man Best Ball, Blind Draw partner tournament, 10 a.m.; Feb. 10, 37th annual Fresno State Dugout Club Tournament, 4-man scramble format. For more details and to sign up contatct Theresa Carlile at 559-349-4006 or through e-mail at tb_carlile@yahoo.com.
Specials: Friday, Friday the 13th Special, $13 off regular green fee rate.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: For details and to sign up for memberships, please call 559-439-2928 or check online at figgardengolf.com.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Jan. 15, 18-hole tournament at Spanos Park GC in Stockton; Jan. 22, 18-hole tournament at Coyote Creek GC in San Jose; Jan. 29, 18-hole tournament at Dragonfly GC in Madera. For more information and to sign up, call Steve Neer at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $110 fee, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership. Fees go up to $120 starting Jan. 1.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors’ Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Upcoming: Wednesday, SIR Branch No. 159, 2-Man Best Ball tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. November and December 2016 at no charge and January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
Pheasant Run GC
Upcoming: Jan. 26, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man 2 Best Ball tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Ridge Creek GC
Upcoming: Jan. 19, SIR Branch No. 159’s scramble tournament, 9:30 a.m.
River Park GC
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time at 6:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 7 p.m., closing time is 8 p.m. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1 via their “Thank You Troops” program. Custom fitting available for the latest golf equipment by TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping and the newly-added Mizuno. Call Pro Shop at (559) 448-9467 to make an appointment.
Specials: Winter Special, get a free small bucket of range balls with any paid round (must mention seeing this offer in Fore You column).
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Jan. 17, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; Jan. 21, Men’s Club Impossible Open, held at individual net, stroke play.
Specials: January Specials, purchase $100 in range balls and receive $100 free; Green/Cart fee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. green fee/cart fees are $32 on weekdays and $39 on weekends (not valid with any other offers; mention this ad from “Fore You”; expires January 31, 2017).
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Jan. 15, 3 Clubs and a Putter, 2-Man Best Ball Tournament. Feb. 19, 4-Man NCGA qualifier.
Tulare GC
Specials: Winter special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Upcoming: Jan. 16, Bring-A-Buddy Special, bring a friend 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and purchase two 18-hole green fees at regular price. Mention this special from Fore You and pro shop attendant will throw in a cart for free; Jan. 21, hosting Christian GC of Central California’s first tournament of the year.
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
Specials: Tournament booking special program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime through Feb. 28 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player.
Comments