Cromer's 23 points leads ETSU past Mercer 67-58

0:43 Fresno-made violin from 1909 found in thrift store Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016