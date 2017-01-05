Fresno’s Lynn Williams called to USWNT January camp

Fresno native Lynn Williams was one of 29 players invited by coach Jill Ellis to the first women’s national team training camp of 2017. The camp is Jan. 13-23 at StubHub Center in Carson.
Williams, who scored in the first minute of her USWNT debut in October, is one of seven forwards on a roster that includes Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press. Also invited are defenders Julie Johnston, Kelley O’Hara and Ali Kreiger, and midfielders Tobin Heath, and Carli Lloyd. Williams, who prepped at Bullard High, will be reunited with Western New York Flash teammates Samantha Mewis and Taylor Smith.
“The players have had a good break since our last games in November, and I know everyone is anxious to get back to work,” Ellis, a FIFA Coach of the Year finalist, said in a statement. “January camp has always been valuable to set the tone for the upcoming year and it will be good for the players to get back on the field. For the staff, evaluation and performance remain the focal points during camp as we begin a build up to the SheBelieves Cup.”
The March tournament will feature four of the world’s top five teams in the U.S., Germany, France and England.
USWNT Training Camp Roster
JAN. 13-23 AT STUBHUB CENTER IN CARSON
College or pro team in parentheses
- Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Stanford), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
- Defenders: Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)
- Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Kristen Edmonds (Orlando Pride), Christina Gibbons (Duke), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Wisconsin), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Taylor Smith (Western New York Flash)
- Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies FC), Jessica McDonald (Western New York Flash), Alex Morgan (Olympique Lyonnais), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (Western New York Flash)
