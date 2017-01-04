Michigan rallies from 14 down, beats Penn State 72-69

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place' Pause

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters