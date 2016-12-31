Sports

December 31, 2016 7:52 PM

Rudy Gobert has 18 points, 13 rebounds, Jazz top Suns

By JOHN COON Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Gordon Hayward added 18 points and nine rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 91-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Rodney Hood added 13 points to help the Jazz win their third straight and improve to 21-13.

Devin Booker scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter for Phoenix, and Eric Bledsoe added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Suns dropped to 10-24, scoring just one basket over the final 6:45.

The game featured 20 lead changes and eight ties, until Hayward tipped in a missed basket to put Utah ahead for good. Gobert followed with a pair of dunks to give the Jazz an 89-84 lead with 1:46 left.

The Suns had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds, but Booker missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining. Hayward grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to seal it.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada

View more video

Sports Videos