Crunching numbers: Scoreboard sizzles in Belk, Birmingham Bowls

The South Florida Bulls worked overtime to beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 46-39 in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday in Alabama. Not to be outdone, Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history in beating Arkansas 35-24 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The four teams put up some impressive numbers. Here is a look behind the box scores of Thursday’s games.
0: Points scored by Arkansas in the second half.
1: The number of Virginia Tech comebacks from 24-points down in the 124-year history of its football program.
2: Touchdown runs for Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans.
What a comeback in the @belkbowl!— NCAA Football (@NCAAFootball) December 30, 2016
No. 22 Virginia Tech: 35
Arkansas: 24
Final stats: https://t.co/HgnOegoogn pic.twitter.com/b80BEif0aP
2: Touchdown passes for Evans and South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers.
3: Touchdown runs for Flowers.
3: Touchdown passes for South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley.
4: Turnovers by Arkansas.
5: Turnovers by South Carolina.
14: Catches for South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel.
24: Virginia Tech’s halftime deficit against Arkansas.
105: Rushing yards for Flowers.
South Florida South Florida Goooo Bulls! pic.twitter.com/vIj5BNw6SN— USF Football (@USFFootball) December 29, 2016
115: Receiving yards for Virginia Tech’s Cam Phillips on six catches.
190: Receiving yards for Samuel.
390: Passing yards for Bentley.
716: Combined yards between Arkansas and Virginia Tech.
GO BULLS!— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2016
South Florida takes down South Carolina in OT to win the Birmingham Bowl! pic.twitter.com/RfkowGfzgC
950: Combined yards between South Florida and South Carolina.
