Fresno Christian vs. Madera in Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament

Madera's Arthur Flores, center, up against Fresno Christian's Damien Boyce, left, and Joel Martinez in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Fresno Christian's Damien Boyce (30) gets the ball past Madera's Ricardo Bueno (21) in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
From left, Madera's Ricardo Bueno and Arthur Flores, and Fresno Christian's Damien Boyce and Joel Martinez scramble for a loose ball in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
From left, Madera's Michael Green up for two against Fresno Christian's Joel Martinez and Phillip Christopher in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Madera's Arthur Flores, left, and Fresno Christian's Joel Martinez in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Fresno Christian's Daniel Walker, left, and Madera's Travon Ray in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Madera's Mark Cardoza, right, and Fresno Christian's Wyatt Koop in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Fresno Christian's Joel Martinez, center, goes up against Madera's Mark Cardoza, left, and Arthur Flores in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Fresno Christian's Phillip Christopher, center, goes up against Madera's K'veon Jones, left, and Mark Cardoza in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Fresno Christian's Daniel Walker, right, goes up against Madera's Michael Green in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
Fresno Christian's Daniel Walker, right, goes up against Madera's Arthur Flores in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Clovis.
